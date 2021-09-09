Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 16-17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded August 16, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED KINNEY, MARIE VERDIA 1363 EAST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - TURNER, ANGEE PATRICIA 615 GENESEE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - WILSON, SHENNETTA S 2425 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - HARRIS, KAYLA & MARSHALL, CARLTON 268 PENHURST STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - ...

