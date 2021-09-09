Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 17, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 17, 2021 LIEN RELEASE DANESI, JAMES Favor: WESTAGE AT THE HARBOR CONDOMINIUM 310 WESTAGE AT THE HARBOR, ROCHESTER NY 14617

