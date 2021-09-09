Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 31, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 31, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 31, 2021      145 NOT PROVIDED BATES, ROSE Property Address: 224 PERSHING DRIVE, , NY 14609, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $54,400.00 14420 GRAHAM, KATHLEEN M & HILL, KATHLEEN M Property Address: 60 WOODLANDS, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $130,900.00 TAVENNER, MELISSA & TAVENNER, RUSSELL Property Address: 102 CASSIDY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo