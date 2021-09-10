Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court of Appeals orders new trial after attorney kept out of psychiatric exam

Court of Appeals orders new trial after attorney kept out of psychiatric exam

Defense attorney kept out of psychiatric exam

By: Bennett Loudon September 10, 2021 0

The state’s highest court has ordered a new trial because a defense lawyer was not allowed to attend a psychiatric interview with the defendant.

