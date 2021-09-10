Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Delaware Bar weighs in on the ethics of remote work

Delaware Bar weighs in on the ethics of remote work

By: Nicole Black September 10, 2021 0

In March of 2020, the transition to remote work was sudden for most law firms. Many were wholly unprepared for the sudden and unexpected shift, but over time most firms managed to cobble together remote working systems that were functional, albeit clunky. Over time, firms have refined the remote working tools that they use, and ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo