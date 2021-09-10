Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

By: The Associated Press BARBARA ORTUTAY September 10, 2021 0

  Larger U.S. businesses now won't have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as ...

