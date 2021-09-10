Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 1, 2021    105 NOT PROVIDED CORCIMIGLIA, CYNTHIA S et ano to CASTRO, REBEKA GUZMAN Property Address: 22 BERRY LANE, CHILI NY Liber: 12552 Page: 0195 Tax Account: 131.16-4-33 Full Sale Price: $220,000.00 14420 CURTIS, BETTY J et ano to SHAFFER, AMANDA MARIE et ano Property Address: 204 DARLA DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12552 ...

