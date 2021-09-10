Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded August 13, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE MEGHAN L FOX PSYD 156 VALLEY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14618 - - I|MEGHAN|L|FOX| DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE DS PAINTING 245 TALON RUN, ROCHESTER NY 14612 I|DEANNA|M|LACAGNINA| JEFFS REPAIR SERVICE PO BOX 24401, ROCHESTER NY 14624 PETERS, JEFFREY 7 BEECHCRAFT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED GRANT, CHEYANNA 50 ...

