Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 13-17, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 13-17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded August 13, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT Chapman, Tammy Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: UNGER, MEREDITH E Amount: $1,351.36 COVANEX INC 7014 13TH AVENUE SUITE 202, BROOKLYN NY 11228 Favor: DICE CAREER SOLUTIONS INC Attorney: STEVEN E FEDER ESQ Amount: $11,819.78 DONOGHUE, FRANCIS 856 PORTLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: SHORE WINDS LLC Attorney: MICHAEL SCOTT-KRISTANSEN ESQ Amount: $26,916.33 GIANCOTTI, AMBER 31 FINCH STREET, ...

