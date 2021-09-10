Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 13, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 13, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BARGMAN, DARLENE C Appoints: PAINE, VICTORIA RAFORTH, JOY A Appoints: PENN, DEANNA RAFORTH, RICHARD L JR Appoints: PENN, DEANNA

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo