Home / News / Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights plead not guilty

Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights plead not guilty

By: The Associated Press AMY FORLITI September 14, 2021 0

MINNEAPOLIS — Four former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the federal charges against them. A federal grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao in May for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority on May 25, 2020, ...

