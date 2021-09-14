Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded August 18, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT WEBBESTRY 748 SMITH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - WEBB, JALYNN 748 SMITH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE HERKAMP LAW OFFICE 193 COUNTRY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - HERKAMP, NATHAN ANDREW 193 COUNTRY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - DOING BUSINESS AS ...

