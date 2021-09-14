Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded August 18, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT 1370 MOUNT READ BLVD INC 2351 BUFFALO ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD Amount: $17,250.00 AKHMEDJANOV, RUSTAM 82 WEBSTER MANOR DRIVE APT 6, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARY M CONNORS ESQ Amount: $9,883.32 AZALEAS ...

