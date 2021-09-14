Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 3, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 3, 2021      139 NOT PROVIDED A L BLITZ PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 40  COMMONS BOULEVARD, WEBSTER NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $959,000.00 A L BLITZ PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 40  COMMONS BOULEVARD, WEBSTER NY Lender: NYBDC LOCAL CORPORATION Amount: $1,031,200.00 BRIGHTON CORNERS LLC Property Address: 1900 MONROE AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: DIME ...

