Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 18, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: CITIMORTGAGE INC GALLOWAY, BEVERLY R Appoints: GALLOWAY, WILLIAM S JR GUARINO, LORI ANN Appoints: GUARINO, EMILY NICOLE PILATO, ABRAHAM J Appoints: HIGGINS, WILLIAM M ESQ SARANTIS, JAMES Appoints: FRAREY, CHRISSIE WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC

