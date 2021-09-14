Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Double jeopardy: United States v. Hicks

Second Circuit – Double jeopardy: United States v. Hicks

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Double jeopardy Conspiracy charges - RICO United States v. Hicks 19-590-cr Judges Parker, Lohier, and Menashi Background: The defendant was convicted of marijuana conspiracy but acquitted of cocaine and cocaine base conspiracy, as well as a related firearms charge. The jury was unable to reach a verdict as to the charge of ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo