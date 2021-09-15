Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Ex-cop’s murder verdict reversed in Australian woman’s death

Ex-cop’s murder verdict reversed in Australian woman’s death

By: Ben Jacobs AMY FORLITI September 15, 2021 0

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed the third-degree murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman in 2017, saying the charge doesn't fit the circumstances in the case. Mohamed Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual ...

