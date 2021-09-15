Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 18-19, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 18-19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded August 18, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT REMINISCE SODA FOUNTAIN INC 1589 E MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD Amount: $8,952.80 SERRY, STEVEN S 16 SUNNY SLOPE DRIVE, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: BANK OF AMERICA NA Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $3,483.24 SHAW, PEGGY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo