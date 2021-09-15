Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 19, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN AGUILAR, LUIS Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $62,825.06 CRAFTSMAN UNLIMITED INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $4,390.00 FLOWER CITY MONITOR SERVICES LTD Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $47,041.82 GRUTTADAURIA INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $21,779.86 HEBERGER, JASON Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $8,456.19 LUTZKE, LISA M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $5,625.21 UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $5,427,667.81 VANSKIVER, JOSHUA M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,504.27 WASHINGTON, JAMES E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $7,233.67 WEBB, CHAZET Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $2,529.59 WELLMADE SUPPLEMENTS LLC Favor: ...

