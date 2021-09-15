Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 7, 2021      141 NOT PROVIDED CASPER, JESSE & CASPER, JESSE Property Address: 80 FAIRVIEW AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: S&T BANK Amount: $250,000.00 RJLANA PROPERTIES LLC & RJLANA PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 12 CORNHILL TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $232,369.89 14420 ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER G & ALLEN, KATHLEEN O Property Address: ...

