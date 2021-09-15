Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 19, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ACCORSO, JOAN Appoints: ACCORSO, DAVID A CALIBER HOME LOANS INC Appoints: MISSION GLOBAL LLC COBB, JOSEPHINE C Appoints: COBB, MARION ROY COBB, MARION ROY Appoints: COBB, JOSEPHINE C DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION JESSUP, FLORENCE BISHOP IV Appoints: TADDEO, JOSEPH A JR KISELESKI, SUSAN Appoints: KISELESKI, THOMAS MESSIMER, MICHELLE Appoints: SHEPLER, ...

