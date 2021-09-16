Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / General counsel compensation increasing

General counsel compensation increasing

By: Bennett Loudon September 16, 2021 0

As the general counsel position becomes more and more critical to the operation of businesses, the compensation for the job has increased steadily alongside the added importance of the job. “The global economy has become more intertwined, causing legal considerations to become more complex across borders — from human resources and political involvement to data privacy ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo