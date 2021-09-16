Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 8, 2021      77 NOT PROVIDED BROWN, BENJAMIN to BROWN, BENJAMIN et ano Property Address: 145 WILDBRIAR ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Liber: 12555 Page: 0090 Tax Account: 162.14-1-56 Full Sale Price: $1.00 SANTIAGO, IRIS M et ano to SANTIAGO, IRIS M Property Address: 126 WEEGER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12555 Page: 0371 Tax Account: 106.32-3-15 Full ...

