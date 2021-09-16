Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 8, 2021      108 NOT PROVIDED 1 PARK AVENUE LLC Property Address: 1 PARK AVENUE, SWEDEN NY Lender: WINDUS-COOK, DANIELLE L Amount: $400,000.00 DUCHEINE, MARVLINE & JOSEPH, LEONEL Property Address: 9 FLINTON RUN, CHILI NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $251,750.00 PROAS PARTNERS LLC & PROAS PARTNERS LLC Property Address: 407 WEST AVENUE, ...

