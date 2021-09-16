Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
White Collar Corner: Public contract debarment concerns for contractors in New York State

White Collar Corner: Public contract debarment concerns for contractors in New York State

By: Alan J. Bozer September 16, 2021 0

Contractors doing business with New York State should take heed of two state statutes that can result in disqualification from further work on state contracts: Labor Law § 220-b(3) and State Finance Law § 139-b(1). New York State Labor Law § 220-b(3) New York State Labor Law § 220-b(3) identifies several elements by which a contractor may ...

