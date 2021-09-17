Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Stack

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Stack

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Physical helplessness – Sleeping victim – Completed sex offender treatment People v. Stack KA 19-00987 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a determination that he is a level three risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo