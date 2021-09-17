Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 9, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 9, 2021       74  NOT PROVIDED BILLITIER, HELEN et ano to PIAZZA, JESSICA L et ano Property Address: 30 BRANTLEY WAY, PERINTON NY Liber: 12555 Page: 0471 Tax Account: 139.16-2-1 Full Sale Price: $500,000.00 14420 MCCLOSKEY, DENISE et ano to DOBEK, RYAN HOWARD et ano Property Address: 491 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo