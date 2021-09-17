Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 20-23, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 20-23, 2021

September 17, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded August 20, 2021 CORPORATION NAME AMENDED BMR FINISHING INC C/O 965 SAVAGE ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 R&B FINISHING INC FX GLOBAL INC NA, NY FUJIFILM BI INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS CORP 70 NORTH WATER STREET INC UNITED WAY OF GREATER ROCHESTER AND THE FINGER LAKES INC| CHILDREN AWAITING PARENTS INC| CHILDREN AWAITING PARENTS INC| CORPORATION NAME DISCONTINUED AMERICAN RECYCLING ...

