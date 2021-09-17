Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 19-20-23, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 19-20-23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded August 19, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT HOLLEY, JASON D Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HOVIS, DENNIS J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JAMES, ANGELO M Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JAMES, SAMUEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JOHNSON, AARON J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JOHNSON, HAROLD Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JOHNSON, ...

