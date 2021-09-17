Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 20-23, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 20-23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 20, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN GRANDUSKY, JOHN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $121,778.73 GREEN, MIKE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $25,578.80 LIEN RELEASE CUNNINGHAM, KELLEY LYNNE Favor: LINDEN EAST CONDOMINIUM BOARD OF MANAGERS 32 DEPAUL DRIVE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 FREEMAN, KAREN Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT MCMULLAN, DAVID D IV Favor: HIDDEN VALLEY HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC BOARD OF DIRECTORS 54 HIDDEN VALLEY, ...

