Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 9, 2021       123 NOT PROVIDED BPL SHARK CORP & BPL SHARK CORP Property Address: 2916 ATLANTIC AVENUE, NY Lender: CASCIANI, JOHN Amount: $125,000.00 DOUD, ADAM & DOUD, KATHERINE Property Address: 3930  WALKER ROAD, SWEDEN NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $80,000.00 EUGENIO MARIA DE HOSTOS CHARTER SCHOOL & EUGENIO MARIA DE HOSTOS ...

