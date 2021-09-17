Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 20-23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 20, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BENJAMIN, ELLEN M Appoints: BENJAMIN, ROBERT J FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC HSBC BANK USA NA Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC PALMER, KATY Appoints: PALMER, ELLIOTT Powers of Attorney Recorded August 23, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA ...

