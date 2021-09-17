Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / NY to eliminate jail time for most minor parole violations

NY to eliminate jail time for most minor parole violations

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE September 17, 2021 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers will be able to avoid jail time for most nonviolent parole violations under a new law signed Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The "Less is More" law will take effect in March and largely eliminates New York's practice of incarcerating people for technical parole violations, including being late to an ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo