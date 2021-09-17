Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / NYSBA creates task force on racism

NYSBA creates task force on racism

Panel includes local attorneys

By: Bennett Loudon September 17, 2021 0

New York State Bar Association President T. Andrew Brown has announced the launch of a new task force that will examine how structural racism influences all aspects of daily life leading to injustice and inequality among New Yorkers. “As a Black man, many times I have felt the weight of societal prejudices and injustice acutely and ...

