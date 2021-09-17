Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rochester activists urge Hochul to reinstate advocate for people with disabilities

By: Velvet Spicer September 17, 2021 0

Rochester’s Center for Disability Rights is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill to reinstate the Office of the Advocate for People with Disabilities.

