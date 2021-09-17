Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Publisher immunity: Domen v. Vimeo

Second Circuit – Publisher immunity: Domen v. Vimeo

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Publisher immunity Video accounts – Violation of content policy Domen v. Vimeo 20-616 Judges Pooler, Wesley, and Carney Background: The plaintiffs appealed from the dismissal of their claims alleging discrimination based on sexual orientation and religion. The plaintiffs alleged that the defendant unlawfully discriminated against them by deleting the plaintiff’s account from ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo