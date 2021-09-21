Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Civil Litigation / Civil Litigation: Fourth Dept. weighs in on preserving investors’ interests against defense of tax estoppel

Civil Litigation: Fourth Dept. weighs in on preserving investors’ interests against defense of tax estoppel

By: Special to The Daily Record Aaron M. Griffin September 21, 2021 0

And I am, whatever you say I am. If I wasn't, then why would I say I am? These words of one of the great American lyricists echoed the cold reality that confronted many investors who reasonably relied upon their corporate venture’s representations in tax documents before the investors’ relations with the corporate management of their ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo