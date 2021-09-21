Insurance Litigation Attorney

Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP is a state-wide litigation firm seeking an associate attorney for its Rochester Office. The ideal candidate will have 1 – 3 years of relevant experience with a focus in the insurance defense practice area. Experience with real estate litigation / evictions a plus. We are looking for someone who can grow with the practice, be able to demonstrate proficiency in research and writing skills and be able to conduct depositions. The successful candidate will be responsible for handling a day-to-day case load and client interaction.

For confidential consideration, please submit cover letter and resume to the attention of Maria Delaro at madelaro@kslnlaw.com