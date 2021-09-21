Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Sept. 13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 13, 2021      73  14420 FERRAUILO, JOSEPH et al to MAHONEY, DARREN T et ano Property Address: 129 ANITAS LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12557 Page: 0300 Tax Account: 069.10-5-50./129 Full Sale Price:  $309,900.00 MICELI, CHARLES to MICELI, CHARLES F et ano Property Address: 22 CHANDON PLACE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12557 Page: ...

