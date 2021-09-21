Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 26, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Aug. 26, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded August 26, 2021 CORPORATION NAME FILED SIKH SOCIETY OF ROCHESTER 360 COMMERCE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE PEN PAL PACKAGES POST OFFICE BOX 24711, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - HOVIS, SUSAN 3800 LYELL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CAMPBELL- BRADLEY, GALE 806 WEGMAN ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo