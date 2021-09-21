Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 25-26-27, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 25-26-27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded August 25, 2021 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT BUNTLEY, TANEJAH M Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Amount: KING, SHAWN DOUGLAS Favor: PROFESSIONAL DRIVER INSTITUTE, INC. Amount: LEONE, ROCCO S Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: MANCUSO, CHARLES K JR Favor: BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. Amount: MARRA, CHERI Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC Amount: WEST, JAMES C. Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Amount: TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ...

