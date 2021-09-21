Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 26-27, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 26-27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 26, 2021 MECHANICS LIEN DROMGOOLE, THOMAS W Favor: KROCKE, JUSTIN S Amount: $2,768.00 47 BOXWOOD LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liens Filed Recorded August 27, 2021 LIEN RELEASE AVENA, HELEN Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT 376 NORTHLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 GUGINO, POLLY Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT 380 RIPPLEWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 JEGANATHAN, LLOYED AJANTHAN ALOY Favor: ...

