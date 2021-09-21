Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 13, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 13, 2021       135  NOT PROVIDED ANDERSON-MCKEE, JEANNETTE Property Address: 73 LEFROIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount:  $78,275.00 BLACK NOR WHITE LLC & BLACK NOR WHITE LLC Property Address: 185 PARK AVEUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount:  $1,000,000.00 CHIMHAU, EDNA R & CHIMHAU, TAPIWA Property Address: 201 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo