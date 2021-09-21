Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 26, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 26, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ALLEN, ASHLEY Appoints: ALLEN, SHARON CARDILLO, VINCENT Appoints: ALBUM, MARC EICHAS, BEATRICE I Appoints: SMITH, MARY E MOHAMED, MOHAMED A Appoints: SHAIBI, ABDULWAHAB A OWENS, BETTY Appoints: WILSON, DEBRA J PEOPLES UNITED BANK Appoints: BSI FINANCIAL SERVICES WONG, NORMAN Appoints: ALBUM, MARC

