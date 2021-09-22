Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Appeals court drops murder convictions

Appeals court drops murder convictions

First-degree murder conviction affirmed

By: Bennett Loudon September 22, 2021 0

A state appeals court has vacated two murder convictions, but left a first-degree murder conviction intact. Defendant Andre L. Jenkins was convicted in October 2015 in Niagara County Court to first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The convictions are related to the execution-style killing of two members of a ...

