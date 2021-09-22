Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Georgia mother fought back after eviction notice

Georgia mother fought back after eviction notice

By: The Associated Press JENNA EASON September 22, 2021 0

MACON, Ga. — Sitting in the Bibb County Civil and Magistrate Court, 25-year-old Destini Mitchell watched time and time again as Maconites lost their homes. She had a lot in common with many of them. A single Black woman raising her daughter and attending Central Georgia Technical College, Mitchell was there, sitting in the front row, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo