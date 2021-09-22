Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 28-30-31, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded August 28, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT JEWETT, JAMES M 255 AUDINO LANE APARTMENT E, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: JEWETT, SUZETTE et ano Attorney: RACHAEL LANDAUER ESQ Amount: $4,069.00 JOHNSON, CARLTON 1164 PORTLAND AVENUE APT 7, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: BELL, TASHA et ano Attorney: RACHAEL LANDAUER ESQ Amount: $6,973.98 JOHNSON, KORY D 6607 ENGLISH IVY LANE, RALEIGH NC 27615 Favor: ...

