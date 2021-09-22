Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 28, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 28, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 28, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN HOANG, PHUONG M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $18,144.47 RUSSELL-MUL, SHENIQUE A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $20,353.41 LIEN RELEASE DEASEY, JANET M Favor: USA/IRS 15 MACKAY RUN, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 DEASEY, JANET M Favor: USA/IRS 15 MACKAY RUN, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 DOWNS, AMY Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 127 RIDGEDALE CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 HIBIT, TODD J Favor: USA/IRS 1799 BLOSSOM ...

