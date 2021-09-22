Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 14, 2021      112 NOT PROVIDED BREEDLOVE, MADELL ANTIONETTE Property Address: 214 ROXBOROUGH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $104,000.00 DENGAL, KATHLEEN & DENGAL, RONALD C Property Address: 59 FITZPATRICK TRAIL, HENRIETTA NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $100,000.00 IFL PROPERTY, LLC & IFL PROPERTY, LLC Property Address: 389-391 ROSEWOOD TERRACE, ...

