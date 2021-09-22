Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 28-30-31, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 28, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY MULLER, DAVID B Appoints: MULLER, JOSHUA D NEWREZ LLC Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORP Powers of Attorney Recorded August 30, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY HARMS, KYLIE A Appoints: HARMS, JESSE S MADDALENA, ELEONORA Appoints: ANDREANO, PATRICIA A MESSIMER, MICHELLE Appoints: SHEPLER, CASEY NEWREZ LLC Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORP OMEALIA, SHIRLEY A Appoints: OMEALIA, DANIEL P Powers of Attorney Recorded ...

